2,405 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

ALXN opened at $154.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

