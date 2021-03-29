2,100 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

