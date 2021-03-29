19,758 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

