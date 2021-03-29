1,810 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

TEL opened at $128.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

