16,873 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.