1,637 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

