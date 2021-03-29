142 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $319.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

