1,366 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RYN opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

