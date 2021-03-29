$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.74. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

