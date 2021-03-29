$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.90. 525,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $140.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.