Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

