Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

ZIJMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

