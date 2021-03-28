ZeroSwap Trading Up 28% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 28% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

