Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $41.17 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

