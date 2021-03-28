Zenswap Network Token Price Up 23.2% This Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $51,448.01 and $3,880.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00618130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

