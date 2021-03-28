ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $14,685.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00248359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,154,016 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

