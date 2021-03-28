Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $260,394.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.