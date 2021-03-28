Zacks Investment Research Lowers DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

