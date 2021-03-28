Zacks Investment Management Sells 8,417 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,666,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

