Zacks Investment Management Purchases 625 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

