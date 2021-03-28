Zacks Investment Management Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.54 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day moving average of $462.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

