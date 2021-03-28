Zacks Investment Management Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

NYSE:MMC opened at $120.23 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

