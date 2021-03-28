Zacks Investment Management Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

