Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $51,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after buying an additional 105,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. 790,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,073. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

