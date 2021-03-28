Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,411,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

