Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,738. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

