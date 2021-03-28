Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.