Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

ITT stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. 613,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,481. ITT has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

