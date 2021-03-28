Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post sales of $68.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.20 billion to $69.79 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 9,051,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,563. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.