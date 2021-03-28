Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yunhong CTI stock remained flat at $$2.31 during midday trading on Friday. 291,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

