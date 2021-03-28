YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Cap of $6.60 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $729,647.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00614484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024273 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

