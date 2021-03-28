Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

