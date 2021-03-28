XYO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $741,416.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. XYO has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $741,416.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.
About XYO
According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling XYO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.