XYO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $741,416.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. XYO has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $741,416.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.