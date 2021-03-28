XXEC Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

XXEC Inc. lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 2.0% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

KSU traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.