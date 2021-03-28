XXEC Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. Bentley Systems comprises about 4.4% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 283,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

