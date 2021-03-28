Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.