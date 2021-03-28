Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 13,578 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 365,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.