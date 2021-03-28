Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 24,352 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. 128,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,010. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 million, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

