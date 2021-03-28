Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for 1.8% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.31% of Airgain worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 105,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,271. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

