Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,048 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,166. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.