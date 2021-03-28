Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 233,947 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 233,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 3,426,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,632. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

