Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 6,420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

WYGPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Worley has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.