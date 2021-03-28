Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.