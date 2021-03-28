Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wize Pharma stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Wize Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wize Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

