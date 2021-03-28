Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235,194 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $1,996,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,736,892,000 after purchasing an additional 916,501 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $149.20 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.