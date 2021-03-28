Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.78. 2,316,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,942. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

