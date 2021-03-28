William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paya in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

PAYA stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $31,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $3,634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,002,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

