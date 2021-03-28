Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $223.29

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $223.29 and last traded at $223.16, with a volume of 19232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

