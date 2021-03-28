Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 262.05 and a beta of 0.65.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile
