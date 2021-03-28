WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 264.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.